Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atkins, VA

Rainy forecast for Atkins? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Atkins Times
Atkins Times
 18 days ago

(ATKINS, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Atkins Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atkins:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aEVyMC400

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atkins Times

Atkins Times

Atkins, VA
14
Followers
82
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atkins Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atkins, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Atkins Times

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ATKINS, VA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Atkins Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Thursday has sun for Atkins — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ATKINS, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Atkins. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Atkins weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atkins: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog during night; Thursday, May 20: Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;