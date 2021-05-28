Deadwood Daily Weather Forecast

DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 62 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.