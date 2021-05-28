Cancel
Lockwood, MO

Weather Forecast For Lockwood

Lockwood Journal
LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aEVyJXt00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance drizzle then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lockwood, MO
