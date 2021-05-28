Weather Forecast For Lockwood
LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance drizzle then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
