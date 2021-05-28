4-Day Weather Forecast For Lincoln
LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
