Lincoln, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Posted by 
Lincoln Bulletin
Lincoln Bulletin
 18 days ago

LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aEVyIfA00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 63 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lincoln Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
