4-Day Weather Forecast For Lincoln

LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 71 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 63 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.