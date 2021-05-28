Cancel
Heppner, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Heppner

Posted by 
Heppner News Alert
 18 days ago

HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aEVyHmR00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Heppner, OR
With Heppner News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

