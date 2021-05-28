Daily Weather Forecast For Heppner
HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.