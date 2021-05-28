Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bremond, TX

A rainy Friday in Bremond — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Bremond Updates
Bremond Updates
 18 days ago

(BREMOND, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Bremond, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bremond:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aEVyGti00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bremond Updates

Bremond Updates

Bremond, TX
4
Followers
73
Post
283
Views
ABOUT

With Bremond Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bremond, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bremond, TXPosted by
Bremond Updates

Sunday sun alert in Bremond — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BREMOND, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bremond. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bremond, TXPosted by
Bremond Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BREMOND, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bremond Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...