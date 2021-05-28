Cancel
Hana, HI

Daily Weather Forecast For Hana

Hana Digest
Hana Digest
 18 days ago

HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aEVyE8G00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Isolated Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

