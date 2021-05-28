Daily Weather Forecast For Hana
HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, May 29
Isolated rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Isolated Rain Showers
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
