Edgewood Weather Forecast
EDGEWOOD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night
- High 48 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
