Edgewood Weather Forecast

EDGEWOOD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Light rain likely in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night High 48 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



