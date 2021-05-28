Hoyt Lakes Daily Weather Forecast
HOYT LAKES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
