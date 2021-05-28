Freeman Weather Forecast
FREEMAN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 59 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
