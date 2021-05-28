Cancel
Freeman, SD

Freeman Weather Forecast

Freeman News Alert
 18 days ago

FREEMAN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyr4y_0aEVy9ns00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Freeman, SD
With Freeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(FREEMAN, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Freeman Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.