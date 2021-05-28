Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cove News Beat

Cove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Cove News Beat
Cove News Beat
 18 days ago

COVE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aEVy8v900

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cove News Beat

Cove News Beat

Cove, AR
5
Followers
71
Post
284
Views
ABOUT

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Cove Weather Forecast For#Cove#Ar#Nws
Related
Cove, ARPosted by
Cove News Beat

Friday sun alert in Cove — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COVE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Cove News Beat

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(COVE, AR) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Cove, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.