Porcupine, SD

Porcupine Daily Weather Forecast

 18 days ago

PORCUPINE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aEVy69h00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Porcupine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

