Crosbyton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CROSBYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.