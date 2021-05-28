Cancel
Crosbyton, TX

Crosbyton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Crosbyton News Beat
Crosbyton News Beat
 18 days ago

CROSBYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aEVy5Gy00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Crosbyton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

