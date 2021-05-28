Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Neligh, NE

4-Day Weather Forecast For Neligh

Posted by 
Neligh Today
Neligh Today
 18 days ago

NELIGH, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aEVy3VW00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Neligh Today

Neligh Today

Neligh, NE
8
Followers
71
Post
413
Views
ABOUT

With Neligh Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neligh, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Neligh, NEPosted by
Neligh Today

Neligh is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(NELIGH, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Neligh. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.