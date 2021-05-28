Cancel
Lusk, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Lusk

Posted by 
Lusk News Watch
 18 days ago

LUSK, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aEVy2cn00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lusk News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

