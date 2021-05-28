Daily Weather Forecast For Lusk
LUSK, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
