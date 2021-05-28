Daily Weather Forecast For Lusk

LUSK, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 43 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 62 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



