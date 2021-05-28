Cancel
Lone Pine, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Lone Pine

Lone Pine News Watch
 18 days ago

LONE PINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEVy0rL00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lone Pine, CA
With Lone Pine News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Lone Pine

(LONE PINE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lone Pine. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lone Pine is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(LONE PINE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lone Pine. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.