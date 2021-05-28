Cancel
Beaver, OK

Beaver Daily Weather Forecast

Beaver Bulletin
 18 days ago

BEAVER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF7EG_0aEVxzDG00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Beaver Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

