Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Rock, AZ

Friday sun alert in Red Rock — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Red Rock News Beat
Red Rock News Beat
 18 days ago

(RED ROCK, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Red Rock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aEVxxRo00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock, AZ
11
Followers
73
Post
445
Views
ABOUT

With Red Rock News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Rock, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Red Rock, AZPosted by
Red Rock News Beat

Take a look at these homes for sale in Red Rock

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Seller will accept or counter offers between $420,000.00 and $430,000.00. Fall in love with this beautiful home in the desirable community of Saguaro springs. Great curb appeal with brick paver driveway. With 3185 sq ft of living space, this two story home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, loft, spacious laundry room, 3 car garage & large backyard with covered patio & artificial grass great for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with beautiful custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Master bath with walk-in closet, walk-in shower & garden tub great for relaxing. Located close to I-10, shopping, restaurants, schools, and much more! Come see this great home today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Carlos Rodriguez, Roca Realty at 520-241-1283</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXVsdGlwbGUlMjBMaXN0aW5nJTIwU2VydmljZSUyMG9mJTIwU291dGhlcm4lMjBBcml6b25hLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVRBUkFaLTIyMTExOTM3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Fantastic two level Home with spacious open floor plan and move-in ready. Beautiful tile floor, ceiling fans, soothing palette, upgraded lighting, windowblinds, and plush carpet. The chefs kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, stylish laminate counters, white appliances, and wood cabinets. PerfectHome for entertaining. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plus Loft! Large backyard boasts covered paver patio. Home comes fully furnished with seperate bill of sale in the amount of $0. HOME QUALIFIES FOR ZERO DOWN USDA FINANCING!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Catherine S Donovan, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 520-332-6500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Inviting entry foyer welcomes you to this very spacious 4 bedroom + a den home! Light & bright throughout with soaring cathedral ceilings and easy flowing, open floor plan! Ceramic tile flooring with inlaid decorator tile accents. Upgraded kitchen features stainless appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Convenient center island workspace with sink, dishwasher and more cabinet space. Large walk-in pantry/storage room. Master suite features light-filled master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, walk-in shower & vanity area. Guest bath also has dual sinks. Decorator nooks & niches for display items. Built-in entertainment center. Owned solar! Spacious covered back patio, built-in fire pit, and artificial turf area. Separate fenced area perfect for dog run.<p><strong>For open house information, contact James Wendling, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-318-5290</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Amazing Avra Valley property with what you're looking for. Over an acre with no HOA, mountain views from the property, quiet enjoyment with tons of room for RV Storage, entertainment, and growth. This 4 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan 1870 sqft home has great energy, and a lovely layout. The large kitchen has all the countertop space you need including a built in work station. The oversized patio runs the length of the house and provides loads of room for entertainment and relaxation. This home qualifies for 100% USDA financing! 100% Fin / $0 Down Pmt / Low MI / Low Rates!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Daniel C Caldwell, Keller Williams Southern Arizona at 520-615-8400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Red Rock, AZPosted by
Red Rock News Beat

Get weather-ready — Red Rock’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Red Rock: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Red Rock, AZPosted by
Red Rock News Beat

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Red Rock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Red Rock: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.