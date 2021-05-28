Friday sun alert in Red Rock — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Seller will accept or counter offers between $420,000.00 and $430,000.00. Fall in love with this beautiful home in the desirable community of Saguaro springs. Great curb appeal with brick paver driveway. With 3185 sq ft of living space, this two story home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, loft, spacious laundry room, 3 car garage & large backyard with covered patio & artificial grass great for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with beautiful custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Master bath with walk-in closet, walk-in shower & garden tub great for relaxing. Located close to I-10, shopping, restaurants, schools, and much more! Come see this great home today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Carlos Rodriguez, Roca Realty at 520-241-1283</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Fantastic two level Home with spacious open floor plan and move-in ready. Beautiful tile floor, ceiling fans, soothing palette, upgraded lighting, windowblinds, and plush carpet. The chefs kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, stylish laminate counters, white appliances, and wood cabinets. PerfectHome for entertaining. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plus Loft! Large backyard boasts covered paver patio. Home comes fully furnished with seperate bill of sale in the amount of $0. HOME QUALIFIES FOR ZERO DOWN USDA FINANCING!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Catherine S Donovan, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 520-332-6500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Inviting entry foyer welcomes you to this very spacious 4 bedroom + a den home! Light & bright throughout with soaring cathedral ceilings and easy flowing, open floor plan! Ceramic tile flooring with inlaid decorator tile accents. Upgraded kitchen features stainless appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Convenient center island workspace with sink, dishwasher and more cabinet space. Large walk-in pantry/storage room. Master suite features light-filled master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, walk-in shower & vanity area. Guest bath also has dual sinks. Decorator nooks & niches for display items. Built-in entertainment center. Owned solar! Spacious covered back patio, built-in fire pit, and artificial turf area. Separate fenced area perfect for dog run.<p><strong>For open house information, contact James Wendling, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-318-5290</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Amazing Avra Valley property with what you're looking for. Over an acre with no HOA, mountain views from the property, quiet enjoyment with tons of room for RV Storage, entertainment, and growth. This 4 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan 1870 sqft home has great energy, and a lovely layout. The large kitchen has all the countertop space you need including a built in work station. The oversized patio runs the length of the house and provides loads of room for entertainment and relaxation. This home qualifies for 100% USDA financing! 100% Fin / $0 Down Pmt / Low MI / Low Rates!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Daniel C Caldwell, Keller Williams Southern Arizona at 520-615-8400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>