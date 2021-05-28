Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panguitch, UT

Take advantage of Friday sun in Panguitch

Posted by 
Panguitch Daily
Panguitch Daily
 18 days ago

(PANGUITCH, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Panguitch. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Panguitch:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEVxvgM00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 43 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Panguitch Daily

Panguitch Daily

Panguitch, UT
0
Followers
65
Post
363
Views
ABOUT

With Panguitch Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Panguitch, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Panguitch, UTPosted by
Panguitch Daily

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(PANGUITCH, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Panguitch. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Panguitch, UTPosted by
Panguitch Daily

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Panguitch

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Panguitch: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; South Central Utah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND NORTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 108 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Bryce Canyon National Park, or 29 miles west of Escalante...moving southwest at 5 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Bryce Canyon National Park, Tropic, Cannonville and Rubys Inn. This includes Utah Route 12 between mile markers 14 and 24.