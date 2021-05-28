4-Day Weather Forecast For Ennis
ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
