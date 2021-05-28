Cancel
Ennis, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ennis

Ennis Journal
 18 days ago

ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aEVxund00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

