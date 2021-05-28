Wright Weather Forecast
WRIGHT, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.