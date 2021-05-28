Cancel
Jal, NM

Jal Weather Forecast

Jal Voice
 18 days ago

JAL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aEVxs2B00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jal, NM
