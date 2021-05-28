Jal Weather Forecast
JAL, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
