Laverne, OK

Daily Weather Forecast For Laverne

Posted by 
Laverne Daily
 18 days ago

LAVERNE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0aEVxr9S00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Laverne Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

