Daily Weather Forecast For Laverne
LAVERNE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
