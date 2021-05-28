Daily Weather Forecast For Laverne

LAVERNE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.