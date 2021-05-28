Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grantsboro:

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 92 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 86 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.