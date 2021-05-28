Cancel
Stanberry, MO

Jump on Stanberry’s cloudy forecast today

Stanberry Dispatch
Stanberry Dispatch
(STANBERRY, MO.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Stanberry Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stanberry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aEVxokV00

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

