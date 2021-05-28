Lake Toxaway Daily Weather Forecast
LAKE TOXAWAY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Scattered rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while occasional showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.