Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Century-old medicine could be used as coral-friendly sunscreen ingredient

By Brooks Hays
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2mxr_0aEVxmz300
Researchers say a chemical called methylene blue can protect people from sun damage to their skin, but is not damaging to corals -- unlike the commonly used oxybenzone, which expedites the destruction of coral reefs. File Photo by javarman/Shutterstock.

May 28 (UPI) -- According to a study, the century-old medicine called methylene blue, typically used used to treat the blood disorder methemoglobinemia, could serve as a coral-friendly substitute for traditional sunscreen ingredients.

In tests, scientists found methylene blue, also known as methylthioninium chloride, absorbs the full spectrum of ultraviolet rays, as well as repairs DNA damage caused by reactive oxygen species and UV radiation.

Researchers detailed methylene blue's UV-blocking bonafides in a new paper, published Friday in the journal Scientific Reports.

Some 80 percent of sunscreens continue to deploy oxybenzone as their primary UV-blocker, despite the threat it poses to coral reef health.

Studies show oxybenzone degrades the genetic health of coral, as well as fish embryos.

Meanwhile, skin cancer rates have skyrocketed in recent decades, and public health officials continue to encourage greater sunscreen use.

When it comes to limiting the negative effects of the sun's rays on skin tissue, most people focus on a sunscreen's SPF, or sun protection factor, which measures a sunscreen's ability to block UVB radiation.

However, UVA-triggered oxidative stress and photo-aging can also damage human skin.

The latest research suggests methylene blue is capable of more well-rounded sun protection.

"Our work suggests that methylene blue is an effective UVB blocker with a number of highly desired characteristics as a promising ingredient to be included in sunscreens," senior study author Kan Cao, a professor of cellular biology and molecular genetics at the University of Maryland, said in a press release.

"It shows a broad spectrum absorption of both UVA and UVB rays, promotes DNA damage repair, combats reactive oxygen species, ROS, induced by UVA, and most importantly, poses no harm to coral reefs," said Cao, founder of Mblue Labs and Bluelene Skincare, which has developed skin products using methylene blue.

In the lab, researchers measured how well the two UV-blocking compounds protected human keratinocytes and skin fibroblasts from radiation.

In addition to absorbing UV rays, methylene blue triggered the repair of DNA damage caused by ultraviolet irradiation, leading to greater cell survival.

"We are extremely excited to see that skin fibroblasts, derived from both young and old individuals, have improved so much in terms of proliferation and cellular stress in a methylene blue-containing cell culture medium," said Cao.

Additionally, on skin tissue from older donors, the combination of methylene blue and vitamin C yielded measurable anti-aging effects.

Researchers also tested the two types of sunscreen -- one with oxybenzone and the other with methylene blue -- on a soft coral species called Xenia umbellate.

The corals exposed to elevated oxybenzone levels suffered severe bleaching and were dead within a week, while methylene blue had no effect on coral health at high levels.

"Altogether, our study suggests that Methylene Blue has the potential to be a coral reef-friendly sunscreen active ingredient that can provide broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB," researchers wrote in the paper.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
126K+
Followers
34K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreens#Coral Bleaching#Medicine#Methylthioninium Chloride#Scientific Reports#Uva#Uvb Rays#Ros#Mblue Labs#Bluelene Skincare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareMetroWest Daily News

It's important to use sunscreen

With the summer months approaching, many individuals should be reminded of the importance sunscreen plays in protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen blocks these rays, greatly decreasing the likelihood of developing sunburns, premature aging, and even skin cancer. Premature aging is the breakdown of collagen, a main protein...
Skin Carecntraveler.com

The Best Face Sunscreens to Throw in Your Beach Bag This Summer

The most important step in every skincare routine? Face sunscreen. Wearing and reapplying a daily sunscreen can help protect your skin from sun damage and prevent premature aging. And during summer, when beach days, afternoons spent by the pool, and more time for outdoor activities leads to increased sun exposure, having a solid sunscreen routine becomes crucial.
LifestyleFood Navigator

Geltor targets 'beauty-from-within' market with 'extremely rare' Type 21 vegan collagen (made with microbes, not animals)

Geltor – which has developed a computational biology platform to create a range of ‘designer’ functional proteins via microbial fermentation - will launch the world’s first ingestible ‘animal-free’ vegan collagen for the food and nutrition markets this summer under the PrimaColl ‘beauty-from-within’ brand. Distinct from the plant-based collagen ‘builder’ or...
Skin CareYoga Journal

6 All-Natural Sunscreens to Protect Your Skin

Summer—and its endless opportunities for outdoor yoga sessions and other adventures—is just around the corner. While we’re welcoming the warm weather months and all it offers with open arms, let us share an important reminder: Don’t forget your sunscreen!. While any sun protection is certainly better than none at all,...
Skin CareJournal

Take steps to prevent skin cancer this summer

As summer approaches and you start to head outdoors more frequently, now is a good time to talk about the dangers of the sun and how to protect yourself against skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S. and in the world. In fact, 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. Unprotected UV exposure is the most preventable risk factor for skin cancer as about 90% of skin cancers are due to UV radiation from the sun.
Skin CareCNHI

5 THINGS TO KNOW: Why to use sunscreen, how to treat a sunburn

The American Academy of Dermatology offers information on sunscreen and sun safety. Sunscreen provides protection from sun burns, early skin aging and skin cancer. Sunscreen protects you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Anyone can get skin cancer, regardless of age, gender or race. In fact, it is estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.
Skin Careeltamd.com

How Does Sunscreen Work?

Of all the beauty commandments, there is one in particular that stands above the rest: wear sunscreen every day. Why? Sunscreen is for more than just looking your best—it's also a matter of health and safety. But, how does sunscreen work and which one should you choose?. There are a...
Skin Carecosmeticsandtoiletries.com

Research Marks Methylene Blue as Effective Coral-safe Sunscreen

A study published in Nature Scientific Reports has found that methylene blue holds potential as a highly effective broad spectrum UVA and UVB filter. In addition, it repairs ROS and UV irradiation-induced DNA damage while being safe for coral reefs. Archived: Methylene Blue—The Antioxidant Answer to Aging?. The study proposed...
Skin Carethepetitionsite.com

Ban dangerous sunscreen ingredients that kill coral reefs and other ocean creatures!

Ask any doctor and they'll tell you, sunscreen is an essential part of keeping your body healthy and free from sun damage or potential skin cancer. As summer approaches in the Northern Hemisphere, many of us will be slathering on even more as we take to various beaches. But the minute we take a dip into the water to cool off, we are inadvertently contributing to mass ocean death when the toxic chemicals in our sunscreen slip below the surface. Coral reefs are the main victims of these poisons, and if we don't do something soon, we could lose them forever.
Skin CareWomen's Health

15 Best Sunscreens Safe For Acne-Prone Skin To Use

With warmer weather on the way, you're bound to start sweating more, which is not the best news for your sun protection, especially if your skin is naturally on the oilier side. If you’re in the midst of a bad breakout, there are the beauty products you want to put on your skin (i.e. concealer and spot treatment) and the ones you don’t. For most people, sunscreen falls in the latter category. After all, who wants to put something that’s stereotypically greasy on top of an already oily complexion?
Skin Carerealself.com

What Does “Reef-Safe” Sunscreen Labeling Really Mean?

Reef-safe. This term is being splashed onto the labels of many new sunscreens, but what is it actually telling you, and should it make you rethink your sun protection plan? The simple answer to the last question is: not unless you’re vacationing in one of the destinations that has enacted a ban on the sale of sunscreen products containing the chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate. (Mexico, Hawaii, Aruba, Bonaire, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Palau currently have sunscreen bans in place.) This is because these chemical UV filters, potentially, have a devastating negative impact on the oceans in which we swim, snorkel, and scuba dive.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

9 best eco-friendly sunscreens that are helping to protect our oceans

By now, we should all know about the importance of sun care and the value of a decent sunscreen: it’s vital to protect against sunburn and the ageing effects of the sun’s rays, but there’s also more to consider than simply which SPF to plump for.Sunscreens fall into two major categories: physical and chemical. Containing tiny minerals, physical sunscreens act as a shield and deflect the sun’s rays, while chemical sunscreens make use of synthetic compounds that absorb UV light before reaching the skin.But a growing awareness of the impact of ingredients common in chemical formulas, such as oxybenzone and...
Skin Carejioforme.com

6 Ingredients Derms Love to Pair With Sunscreen

By now, we’re all aware that the utmost important part of our skin-care routine is applying (and reapplying) a broad-spectrum sunscreen in order to properly shield ourselves against both UVA and UVB rays. However, there are some skin-care ingredients out there that can help up our defenses—namely, antioxidants. “Antioxidants both...
Skin CareMic

Allergic to sunscreen? Here's what to do, according to a dermatologist

As the days heat up, Hot Vax Summer is beckoning us to sprawl out with our friends by the pool, on the lawn, and wherever else we used to gather in the Before Time. But if we don’t want these long-awaited reunions leaving us with lovely, lobster-hued sunburns — which, yes, even the darker-skinned among us are susceptible to — not to mention a higher risk of skin cancer, then we’ll need to slather on the SPF. Not everyone can rely on this standard form of protection, though, specifically people who have a sunscreen allergy. Yes, you can be allergic to sunscreen.
Skin Caremasterdoctor.net

Some sunscreen brands contain this toxic, cancer-causing chemical

Sunscreen is an important step in any skincare routine. Many people also like to slather on the product before going outdoors in the summer. But some sunscreen brands may not be living up to their safety promises. Tests conducted by independent laboratory Valisure revealed that traces of a toxic chemical tied to blood cancers...
Skin CareByrdie

Does Drinking Water Actually Hydrate Your Skin? Dermatologists Answer

We're told that drinking plenty of water is the key to youthful, plump, clear skin, but is this really the case? In fact, most celebrities we interview here at Byrdie maintain that drinking water is their "skincare secret" (see: Kendall, Gabrielle, and JLo). While we'd like to think we're intaking our required amount of H2O every day, we wonder if this is actually contributing to better skin health, or if it's just a widespread myth we've come to accept as gospel.