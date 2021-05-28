Cancel
Ravenna, NE

Take advantage of Friday sun in Ravenna

Posted by 
Ravenna Today
Ravenna Today
 18 days ago

(RAVENNA, NE) A sunny Friday is here for Ravenna, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ravenna:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aEVxl6K00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ravenna, NE
With Ravenna Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

