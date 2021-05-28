Weather Forecast For Seadrift
SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
