Seadrift, TX

Weather Forecast For Seadrift

Seadrift Today
 18 days ago

SEADRIFT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0aEVxkDb00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Seadrift, TX
With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

