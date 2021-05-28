Jemez Pueblo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
