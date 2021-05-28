Cancel
Jemez Pueblo, NM

Jemez Pueblo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Jemez Pueblo News Watch
 18 days ago

JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aEVxjKs00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jemez Pueblo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Jemez Pueblo is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jemez Pueblo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Santa Fe Metro Area SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND WESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM MDT At 103 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Bajada, or 19 miles northeast of Bernalillo. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo and Domingo. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 257 and 267.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected along Camino Los Abuelos, General Goodwin Road, and State Road 14. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eldorado At Santa Fe, La Cienega, Cerrillos Hills State Park, Los Cerrillos, La Bajada, Galisteo and Pena Blanca. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sandoval A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SANDOVAL AND NORTHWESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES At 128 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over La Bajada, or 20 miles southwest of Santa Fe, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo, La Bajada, Cochiti Lake, Kewa Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo and Pena Blanca. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 265 and 267. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Los Alamos County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Jemez Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL SANDOVAL AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Bajada, or 20 miles west of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo, Kewa Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo, La Bajada, Cochiti Lake, Domingo and Pena Blanca. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 263 and 267.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Western Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 200 PM MDT. * At 106 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Bajada, or 19 miles northeast of Bernalillo, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo and Domingo. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 257 and 264. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Localized gusty winds to 55 mph are possible in the vicinity of these funnel clouds. Localized damage to lightweight structures such as outbuildings, carports and patio covers, as well as tree branches and street signs, is possible. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; South Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN VALENCIA...NORTH CENTRAL SOCORRO AND WESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM MDT At 1150 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Abo, or 24 miles southeast of Belen, moving northeast at 5 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm as well as brief funnel clouds. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Valencia, north central Socorro and western Torrance Counties. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 179 and 194.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.