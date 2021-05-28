Cancel
Dolan Springs, AZ

Sun forecast for Dolan Springs — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Dolan Springs Today
Dolan Springs Today
 18 days ago

(DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dolan Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEVxfny00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dolan Springs, AZ
