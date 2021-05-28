Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendale, OR

Glendale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Glendale Digest
Glendale Digest
 18 days ago

GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aEVxevF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glendale Digest

Glendale Digest

Glendale, OR
9
Followers
73
Post
568
Views
ABOUT

With Glendale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Glendale, ORPosted by
Glendale Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(GLENDALE, OR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Glendale Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.