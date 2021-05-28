4-Day Weather Forecast For Meade

MEADE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 52 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain likely during night High 72 °F, low 54 °F 10 to 17 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Rain High 67 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Rain in the day; while chance rain during night High 67 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



