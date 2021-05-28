Cancel
Meade, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Meade

Meade Times
Meade Times
 18 days ago

MEADE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aEVxd2W00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • 9 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain in the day; while chance rain during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Meade Times

Meade Times

Meade, KS
ABOUT

With Meade Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Meade, KS
Meade, KSPosted by
Meade Times

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(MEADE, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Meade. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.