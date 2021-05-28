4-Day Weather Forecast For Meade
MEADE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while rain likely during night
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 17 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Rain
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Rain in the day; while chance rain during night
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
