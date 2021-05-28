Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayville, ND

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Mayville

Posted by 
Mayville Daily
Mayville Daily
 18 days ago

(MAYVILLE, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mayville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mayville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzhcc_0aEVxc9n00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mayville Daily

Mayville Daily

Mayville, ND
7
Followers
79
Post
315
Views
ABOUT

With Mayville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayville, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mayville, NDPosted by
Mayville Daily

Tuesday has sun for Mayville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MAYVILLE, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mayville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.