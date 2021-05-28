Cancel
Britton, SD

Britton Daily Weather Forecast

Britton Journal
Britton Journal
BRITTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEnyh_0aEVxaOL00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

