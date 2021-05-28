Britton Daily Weather Forecast

BRITTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 58 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 45 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 49 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.