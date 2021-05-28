4-Day Weather Forecast For Mill City
MILL CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
