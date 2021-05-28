Cancel
Mill City, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mill City

Posted by 
Mill City Digest
Mill City Digest
 18 days ago

MILL CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aEVxZSU00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mill City Digest

Mill City Digest

Mill City, OR
With Mill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Mill City, OR
Posted by
Mill City Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MILL CITY, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mill City Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.