Daily Weather Forecast For Sundance
SUNDANCE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.