Hancock, ME

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Hancock

Hancock News Flash
 18 days ago

(HANCOCK, ME) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hancock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hancock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aEVxXh200

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance very light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hancock, ME
ABOUT

With Hancock News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

