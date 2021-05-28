Montague Weather Forecast

MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night High 66 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night High 61 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance light rain then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.