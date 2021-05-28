Montague Weather Forecast
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance light rain then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
