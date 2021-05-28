Cancel
Montague, MA

Montague Weather Forecast

Montague Updates
Montague Updates
 18 days ago

MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance light rain then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

