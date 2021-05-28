Weather Forecast For Ipswich

IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 41 °F 12 to 18 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 43 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 46 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.