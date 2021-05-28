Cancel
Ipswich, SD

Weather Forecast For Ipswich

Ipswich Journal
Ipswich Journal
 18 days ago

IPSWICH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aEVxVva00

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • 12 to 18 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

