Martin, SD

Friday sun alert in Martin — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Martin News Beat
 18 days ago

(MARTIN, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Martin. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Martin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljsyb_0aEVxU2r00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Martin, SD
ABOUT

With Martin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

