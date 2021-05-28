Cancel
Saratoga, WY

Friday sun alert in Saratoga — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Saratoga Post
 18 days ago

(SARATOGA, WY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Saratoga:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aEVxSHP00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

