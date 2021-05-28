4-Day Weather Forecast For Naalehu
NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
