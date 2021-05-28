Jump on Jeffersonville’s rainy forecast today
(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Jeffersonville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jeffersonville:
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.