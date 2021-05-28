Cancel
Jeffersonville, OH

Jump on Jeffersonville’s rainy forecast today

Jeffersonville Times
 18 days ago

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Jeffersonville Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jeffersonville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCMl_0aEVxOzj00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jeffersonville, OH
ABOUT

With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Jeffersonville, OH
(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jeffersonville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
