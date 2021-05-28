Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kaibito, AZ

Sun forecast for Kaibito — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Kaibito News Flash
Kaibito News Flash
 18 days ago

(KAIBITO, AZ) A sunny Friday is here for Kaibito, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kaibito:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aEVxN7000

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kaibito News Flash

Kaibito News Flash

Kaibito, AZ
2
Followers
67
Post
301
Views
ABOUT

With Kaibito News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kaibito, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kaibito, AZPosted by
Kaibito News Flash

Take advantage of Friday sun in Kaibito

(KAIBITO, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kaibito. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.