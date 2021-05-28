Daily Weather Forecast For Oberlin
OBERLIN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
