Oberlin, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Oberlin

Oberlin News Watch
 18 days ago

OBERLIN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aEVxMEH00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.