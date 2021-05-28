Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Renovo, PA

Renovo Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Renovo News Watch
Renovo News Watch
 18 days ago

RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aEVxKSp00

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Renovo News Watch

Renovo News Watch

Renovo, PA
14
Followers
71
Post
536
Views
ABOUT

With Renovo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Renovo, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renovo Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related