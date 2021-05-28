Renovo Weather Forecast
RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain showers during night
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
