A cloudy Friday in Stuart today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(STUART, IA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stuart:

Friday, May 28 Slight chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 38 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



