Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stuart, IA

A cloudy Friday in Stuart today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Stuart News Alert
Stuart News Alert
 18 days ago

(STUART, IA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stuart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqdzF_0aEVxJa600

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 38 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stuart News Alert

Stuart News Alert

Stuart, IA
8
Followers
80
Post
376
Views
ABOUT

With Stuart News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stuart, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey Day#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Stuart, IAPosted by
Stuart News Alert

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(STUART, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stuart. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
EnvironmentPosted by
Stuart News Alert

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(STUART, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stuart. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.