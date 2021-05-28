Cancel
Alabama State

James Spann: A few strong storms for Alabama later today

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 18 days ago
James Spann forecasts some showers, storms to finish off the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have a few isolated showers over northwest Alabama early this morning, with a larger area of rain over west Tennessee and north Mississippi. We expect a general increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms across Alabama later today and tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for much of north and central Alabama; the main threat with the heavier storms will come from gusty winds and small hail.

Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

