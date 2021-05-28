James Spann: A few strong storms for Alabama later today
James Spann forecasts some showers, storms to finish off the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have a few isolated showers over northwest Alabama early this morning, with a larger area of rain over west Tennessee and north Mississippi. We expect a general increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms across Alabama later today and tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for much of north and central Alabama; the main threat with the heavier storms will come from gusty winds and small hail.rss.alabamanewscenter.com