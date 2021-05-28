James Spann: A few strong storms for Alabama later today

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: Rain and thunderstorms were over the northwest counties of Alabama around sunrise this morning. Some spots in this region have received more than 1 inch of rain since midnight. For the rest of the state, the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the low 70s. Alabama’s weather won’t change much today; we have “air you can wear” with high precipitable water values, so a number of showers and storms will form later today. These will be efficient rain producers, but organized severe weather or flash flooding for now is not expected. The sun will be out at times, and the high today will be in the low to mid 80s for most places.