Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook, MN

Cook Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Cook News Flash
Cook News Flash
 18 days ago

COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF7EG_0aEVxGvv00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cook News Flash

Cook News Flash

Cook, MN
3
Followers
76
Post
229
Views
ABOUT

With Cook News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cook, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Cook News Flash

Get weather-ready — Cook’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cook: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;